PCO confers Basilan the prestigious 2025 FOI Awards

THE Presidential Communications Office (PCO) has conferred the 2025 Freedom of Information (FOI) Awards on the Provincial Government of Basilan, following the institutionalization of Governor Mujiv Hataman’s first executive order establishing an FOI mechanism when he assumed office in June this year.

Basilan province was recognized under the category “New Local Government Units to Pass Guidelines on FOI,” acknowledging its immediate efforts to establish a mechanism for transparency and public access to information.

Basilan Provincial Board Member Amin Hataman accepted the honor on behalf of the provincial government in a ceremony Friday afternoon, November 28, at The Bellevue Manila, Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

The FOI Awards, established in 2017 by the PCO, serve as the annual platform to honor government agencies, local government units, organizations, and individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment to strengthening transparency and public access to information.

“This award is a testament that Basilan is serious about accountability and transparency,” Governor Hataman said in a statement Saturday, November 29, expressing gratitude and affirming his commitment to good governance.

The foundation for the recognition was laid in June when Governor Hataman signed his first executive order (E.O.) aimed at establishing an FOI mechanism within the provincial government.

The issuance of the EO seeks to promote openness and accountability in government and foster a culture of trust and participatory governance in Basilan province.

“When we took office in June, the first thing we pushed for was the institutionalization of the FOI. We believe that public service must be built on trust, and that trust is earned when the public has accessible and responsive information about how their government operates and how their funds are spent,” Governor Hataman said.

He said the institutionalization ensures the provincial government will continue to strengthen transparency and compliance across all local processes and align provincial governance with national transparency standards.

The selection of Basilan for the 2025 FOI Awards recognizes its efforts to institutionalize a Freedom of Information mechanism within the provincial government; ensure accessible and responsive public information services; and proactively disclose government data.

“This is only the beginning. We will continue to work to make Basilan a model for good, transparent, and participatory governance in the Bangsamoro region,” the governor added. (SunStar Zamboanga)