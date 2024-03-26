PDEA: 7 drivers yield positive results in drug testing

SEVEN drivers were found positive for illegal drug use during the conduct of simultaneous drug testing in three bus terminals in Zamboanga Peninsula, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) said on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

results

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA regional director, said they were among the 319 drivers who were subjected to drug testing, dubbed as "Oplan Harabas: Drug Test Muna Bago Pasada," at the Integrated Bus Terminals (IBTs) in Dipolog, Zamboanga del Norte, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, and Zamboanga City.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said six of the seven drivers who yielded positive results for the use of illegal drugs are from Zamboanga City and the remaining one is from Pagadian City.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) temporarily confiscated the licenses of those seven drivers and the PDEA regional office will refer them to the City Health Office or their village, for further and corresponding interventions suitable to their needs.

The PDEA regional office conducted the Oplan Harabas in coordination with LTO, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), police, City Anti-Drug Abuse Councils, management of IBTs, and the management of the Rural Transit Mindanao Incorporated.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said "Oplan Harabas" is part of PDEA’s holistic approach addressing drug problems in the country.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said Tuesday’s activity was highlighted by the conduct of random drug testing of bus, van, and tricycle drivers, including conductors, pursuant to the Anti-Drunk and Drugged Driving Act of 2013, with the end in view of securing the riding public from the drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol in time for Holy Week season.

“These drivers should be committed to the safety of their passengers, and it is their responsibility to ensure they are sober and competent drivers on the roads, especially during high-traffic periods,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said.

“It is important to maintain public trust in transportation services and reassure the public of proactive measures to uphold safety standards.” She added.

Aside from the drug testing, K9 sweeping, and inspections were also simultaneously conducted by the PDEA regional office, to ensure that the luggage of the passengers is free from any illegal drugs.

Distribution of Information and Education Campaign materials was also conducted to increase public awareness of the ill-effects of illegal drugs, as well as the programs of the government in addressing the drug problem. (SunStar Zamboanga)