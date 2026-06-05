PDEA arrests 2 regional target listed personalities

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), with support of partner agencies, have arrested two regional target-list personalities in anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

The PDEA-Barmm identified the arrested suspects as through their aliases as Rajib and Majid.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust on Thursday, June 4, in Poblacion 10 village, Cotabato City.

Seized from the suspects 30 grams of shabu packed in six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P204,000, a caliber .22 rifle with magazine, a caliber .45 pistol with magazine, assorted live ammunition, various financial documents, two units of mobile phone, and identification cards.

The arrested suspects are currently detained at the PDEA-Barmm detention facility and will be charge for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The anti-drug operation was launched by operatives of PDEA-Barmm, police forces, intelligence operatives, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)