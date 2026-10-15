PDEA arrests 2, seizes P3.4-M shabu in Zamboanga City

AUTHORITIES have arrested two individuals and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, October 15, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Abdurahman, 50, a resident of Jolo, Sulu; and, Madzrimel, 38, a resident of Mercedes village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, in Lunzuran village, Zamboanga City.

Seized from the suspects were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in a transparent plastic pack worth P3.4 million.

The operatives also recovered several non-drug items, including the buy-bust money, two wallets, a keypad mobile phone, two belt bags, identification cards, packaging materials, a paper bag, a remittance slip, and one minivan.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the arrested suspects will be charged for violation of Section 5, in relation to Section 26(b), Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City Office launched the anti-drug operation with the support of other PDEA units, Zamboanga City Police Office, and Tactical Support Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion-Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)