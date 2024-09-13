PDEA arrests 7, seizes P18.2-M shabu

AUTHORITIES arrested seven drug suspects, including a policeman, and seized some P18.02 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and Zamboanga Peninsula, officials said Friday, September 13, 2024.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the arrested suspects as the following: Police Staff Sergeant Moh Radja Ismula, 49; Andam Alidjam, 65; Midarmi Alidjam, 44, female; Rahsi Jallaw, 54; Arman Aljas Estrada, 24; Ronnel Evedientes Jamin, 35; and Jomari Gonzales Sanson, 24.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA director in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), said Ismula, the two Alidjams, and Jallaw, were arrested in a buy-bust operation on the evening of Thursday, September 12, in San Raymundo village, Jolo, Sulu.

Castro said seized from the possession of the four suspects were some two kilograms of suspected shabu packed in two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with P13,600,000, buy-bust money, two cellular phones, identification cards, banco receipts, and a motorcycle.

The arrested suspects are temporarily detained at the municipal police station of Patikul, Sulu while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said the success of the anti-drug operation was the result of the active support from the different police units, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

“I commend all the operating units that successfully prevented the attempt of a large volume distribution of illegal drugs in Sulu that could destroy the lives of many people,” Castro said.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said Estrada, Jamin, and Sanson were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, on Purok Tubigan, Barangay Veterans Village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said two cohorts of the arrested suspects identified as Steban Maquiling, Jr., and Bobby Daniel Jr., eluded arrest.

She said seized from the arrested suspects were some 650 grams of suspected shabu packed in 13 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets with P4,420,000, buy-bust money, a .9-millimeter pistol and a Carbine rifle with corresponding ammunition, assorted documents, Sports Utility Vehicle, cellular phones, driver’s license, and several other pieces of non-drug evidence.

“The operation is part of the intensified efforts to curb illegal drug activities in the region,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said in a statement.

She said the suspects are now in custody of PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula and will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)