PDEA arrests regional target-listed drug personality

LAWMEN have arrested an individual included in the regional target list of drug personalities during a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Norte.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect as alias Mark, 40, a resident of Dipolog City, the provincial capital.

PDEA said Mark was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 22, in Purok Green Leaves, Sta. Filomena village, Dipolog City.

Confiscated from the suspect were about 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, buy-bust money, a knife, and a mobile phone.

The suspect will be charged with violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He is now under the custody of the PDEA-Zamboanga del Norte provincial office. (SunStar Zamboanga)