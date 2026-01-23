Zamboanga

PDEA arrests regional target-listed drug personality

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest a 40-year-old individual included in the regional target list of drug personalities during a law enforcement operation on Thursday, January 22, in Purok Green Leaves, Sta. Filomena village, Dipolog City.
LAWMEN have arrested an individual included in the regional target list of drug personalities during a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Norte.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspect as alias Mark, 40, a resident of Dipolog City, the provincial capital.

PDEA said Mark was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 22, in Purok Green Leaves, Sta. Filomena village, Dipolog City.

Confiscated from the suspect were about 10 grams of suspected shabu worth P68,000, buy-bust money, a knife, and a mobile phone.

The suspect will be charged with violations of Sections 5 (sale of dangerous drugs) and 11 (possession of dangerous drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He is now under the custody of the PDEA-Zamboanga del Norte provincial office. (SunStar Zamboanga)

