PDEA awards P1.1-M to 7 Zamboanga Peninsula informants

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has awarded over P1.1 million in cash incentives to seven civilian informants in Zamboanga Peninsula under its program Operation: Private Eye (OPE), officials said Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Bryan Babang said the awarding ceremony was held Wednesday, April 8, in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, highlighting the crucial role of ordinary citizens in the intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

Babang said the informants each identified only through code names and wearing face masks personally received their rewards in a secured setting for their protection.

Babang said the courageous informants provided intelligence that led to the successful execution of nine high-impact anti-drug operations, resulting in the confiscation of approximately 13,336.7945 grams of shabu with an estimated worth of P90.6 million.

He said among the most notable accomplishments was a buy-bust operation on August 19, 2025, in Canelar village, Zamboanga City.

“Acting on information from an informant codenamed “Junix,” authorities arrested a drug personality and confiscated 3,997.34 grams of shabu valued at an estimated P27.18 million,” he said.

To ensure integrity and transparency, the granting of rewards underwent a thorough review by the Rewards Committee, composed of PDEA key officials and representatives from the religious, academic, and business sectors.

The awarding ceremony was graced by Assistant Secretary Renato Gumban, PDEA Deputy Director General for Operations, alongside PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula officials, partner law enforcement agencies, and members of the media.

Gumban underscored that the fight against illegal drugs is a shared responsibility, anchored in trust, unity, and the courage of citizens willing to take a stand.

Gumban commended the informants, emphasizing that their bravery directly contributed to saving lives and safeguarding communities.

“This fight belongs to all Filipinos, we all have a role in building a safer, healthier Bagong Pilipinas,” Gumban said said in a statement.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula continues to encourage the public to actively participate in reporting illegal drug activities.

Concerned citizens may contact Operation: Private Eye through its hotline at 0917-867-7332. Reports may also be made via PDEA hotlines 0995-354-7020 and 0931-027-8212, or through its official Facebook platform, “Isumbong Mo sa PDEA.”

PDEA reiterates that community cooperation is the backbone of the government’s fight against illegal drugs. (SunStar Zamboanga)