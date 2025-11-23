PDEA-Barmm arrest 1, seizes P102,000 shabu in Lanao del Sur

LAWMEN have arrested a regional target-listed drug personality and seized some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in the province of Lanao del Sur, an official said Sunday, November 23.

Benjamin Recites III, director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm), identified the arrested suspect as alias Allan, 41.

Recites said Allan was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Purok 1, Kilikili village, Wao, Lanao del Sur, on Saturday, November 22.

Recites said seized from the suspect’s possession were 15 grams of shabu packed in three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P102,000, and buy-bust money.

He said the suspect is now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility and will be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operatives of the PDEA-Barmm launched the anti-drug operation with operational support from the Wao Municipal Police Station and the 1st Police Mobile Force Company of Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)