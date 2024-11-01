PDEA-Barmm arrest drug suspect, seize P340,000 shabu

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value target (HVT) and seized P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) said Friday, November 1, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Barmm director, identified the arrested HVT as Norma Macalaba, also known as Noron Alao Embadir, 55, who is in the regional target list of PDEA.

Castro said Macalaba was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, in Purok 6, Kilikili East village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

Seized from Macalaba were 50 grams of shabu packed in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet worth P340,000, a cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

Castro said that Macalaba was previously arrested in 2023 for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the arrested suspect is distributing her illegal drug businesses in nearby towns in Lanao del Sur and nearby municipalities in Bukidnon province.

The suspect was detained at PDEA-Barmm jail facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug bust was launched against the suspect by PDEA-Barmm agents with the support of the police and military forces based in Lanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)