PDEA-BARMM arrested 7, seized P23.8-M ‘shabu’

SEVEN people, including a former village official and a teacher, were arrested while some P23.8 million worth of illegal drugs seized in separate anti-drug operations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), an official said Saturday, November 23, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castrol, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-BARMM director, identified the arrested suspects as Sherwin Talib, 39, former village official; Sali Tating, 58;Fatima Oranggaga, 42, a teacher; Hania Delinogun, 57; Esmael Mamarinta, 27; Alfatah Oranggaga, 20; Juhaifa Oranggaga; and, one female minor.

Castro said Talib and Tating were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 6 p.m. Friday, November 22, in Tulay village, Jolo, Sulu.

A cohort of the two, Wilnor Abduhalim, managed to escape after sensing the presence of government operatives.

Castro said confiscated from Talib and Tating were three kilos of suspected shabu packed in three plastic packs worth P20.4 million, buy-bust money, two cellular phones, and various identification cards.

Talib and Taling were placed under the custody of the police in Jolo, Sulu in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said the teacher and the other suspects were arrested on another buy-bust operation on Friday, November 22, in Rapasun village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

He said seized from the suspects were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in five transparent knot-tied plastic packs worth P3.4 million, buy-bust money, five cellular phones, various identification cards, and a four-wheel vehicle the suspects used in their illegal drug business.

He said the arrested suspects are now detained at the PDEA Jail Facility pending the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the arrested minor has been turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)