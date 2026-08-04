PDEA-Barmm arrests 2 notorious drug traders, seizes P3.4M drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and partner law enforcement agencies have arrested two people and seized around P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Cotabato City.

The PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Lalang, 27, and Tamtax, 26.

The PDEA-Barmm said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust Monday, August 3, in Poblacion 6 village, Cotabato City.

“The duo plied their illegal drug trade in Cotabato City, and in nearby municipalities of North Cotabato province,” the PDEA-Barmm said in a statement.

Seized during the anti-drug operation was some 500 grams of shabu packed in one knot-tied transparent plastic bag worth P3,400,000.

Also seized were a backpack, two cellular phones, one multicab vehicle, assorted vehicle registration documents, and buy-bust money.

The PDEA-Barmm said the anti-drug operation was launched with the support of the police, Philippine Coast Guard, and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency.

The arrested suspects will be charged with violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)