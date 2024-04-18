PDEA-Barmm arrests 3, dismantles drug den

AUTHORITIES arrested three high-value targets (HTVs) and seized some P102,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in Maguindanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) director, identified the three arrested HVTs as Basser Akmad, 30, the drug den maintainer and his two customers identified as Watari Sabel and Alison Mamaluba.

Castro said the three suspects were arrested when the operatives launched a buy-bust operation that resulted in the dismantling of the drug den in Upper Siling village, Buluan, Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, April 17.

He said seized from the dismantled drug den were some 15 grams of suspected shabu packed in 14 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P102,000, buy-bust money, illegal drug paraphernalia, and different identification cards.

Castro said the arrested suspects were placed under the custody of PDEA-Barmm in preparation for the filing of cases against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the successful operation is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the law enforcement agencies to rid the community of dangerous drugs and drug personalities.

“We commend the efforts of the joint elements involved in this operation and hope that this will serve as a warning to others who are involved in illegal drug activities,” he said in a statement.

He said the three suspects were arrested and the drug den dismantled by the PDEA-Barmm operatives with the support of the police and military. (SunStar Zamboanga)