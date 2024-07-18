PDEA-Barmm arrests HVT suspect, seizes P1.3-M shabu

LAWMEN arrested a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, July 18, 2024.

The PDEA-Barmm identified the arrested HVT suspect as Najer Arumpac, also known as Supremo, 26, with known addresses in Calaan village, Buldon, Maguindanao del Norte, and Emie Punod village, Marawi City, Lanao Del Sur.

The PDEA-BARMM said Arumpac was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Jose Lim Street, Poblacion 5 village, Cotabato City, Barmm on Wednesday, July 17.

The PDEA-Barmm said confiscated and recovered from Arumpac were some 200 grams of suspected shabu packed in two knot-tied transparent plastic bags worth P1,360,000, buy-bust money, a cellular phone, a wallet, and an identification card.

“His (Arumpac) illegal drug distribution covers nearby towns of Lanao del Sur and as far as Cotabato City,” the PDEA-Barmm said in a statement.

Arumpac was detained at the PDEA-Barmm jail facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The HVT suspect was arrested by PDEA-Barmm operatives with the support of the police forces. (SunStar Zamboanga)