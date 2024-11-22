PDEA-Barmm destroys P38.2-M shabu in Sulu

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) led the destruction of P38.2 million worth of illegal drugs through an innovative method, an official said Friday, November 22, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Barmm director, said the illegal drugs weighing 5.6 kilos shabu worth P38,225,128.11 was destroyed on Wednesday, November 20, at the Hall of Justice in Jolo, Sulu.

Castro said the destruction of the shabu was made through a unique method known as "rendering inert," marking PDEA-Barmm as the first region in the country to adopt such kind of approach.

"This procedure adheres to the guidelines set forth by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for the safe handling and disposal of chemicals related to illegal drug production," Castro said.

Following the destruction, PDEA and court officials transformed the mixed materials into a cement marker or monument, symbolizing the community's unyielding resolve against the drug menace.

He said the destroyed illegal substance derived from 97 cases filed before a court in Jolo, Sulu, from 2022 to the current year, highlighting the significant volume of illegal drugs confiscated by PDEA-Barmm.

He expressed sincere appreciation for the strong support from the Provincial Government of Sulu, the Prosecutor's Office, court of Sulu province, and the police forensic unit in Sulu.

The destruction of the P38.2 million worth of illegal drugs on Wednesday, November 20, was the third initiated by PDEA-Barmm for 2024.

The first involved the destruction of over P65 million worth of illegal drugs on April 24, 2024 in Sulu and the second, worth P55.6 million on November 6, 2024 in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Castro said the destruction of illegal drugs is aligned with the guidelines set in the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation November 1, series of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)