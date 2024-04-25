PDEA-Barmm destroys P65.9-M illegal drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) led the destruction of some P65.9 million worth of illegal drugs in the province of Sulu, the PDEA-Barmm said Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The destruction of the illegal drugs was conducted at the Hall of Justice, Capitol Site in the town of Patikul, Sulu, on Wednesday, April 24.

PDEA-Barmm Director Gil Cesario Castro said the illegal drugs that were destroyed were seized in separate anti-drug operations in 2022 in the province of Sulu.

Castro said the illegal drugs were used and presented as evidence on drug-related cases in different trial courts in line with the anti-drug operations conducted by PDEA-Sulu and other law enforcement agencies.

He said the illegal drugs that were destroyed include 9.6 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, some two kilos of dried marijuana leaves, and expired medicines that were under the custody of PDEA-Barmm.

Castro said the destruction of dangerous drugs is in line with the custody and disposition of seized dangerous drugs under Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“By destroying these dangerous drugs, the government is sending a powerful message of integrity and transparency to the public. It is a demonstration of our commitment to keeping our communities safe and free from illegal drugs,” Castro said in a statement.

“Let us all take inspiration from this act and continues to work hand in hand toward a better, safer, and drug-free Bangsamoro,” Castro added.

The destruction of the illegal drugs was witnessed by top officials of Sulu, the military, police, municipal officials, national government officials, and other agencies. (SunStar Zamboanga)