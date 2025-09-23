PDEA-Barmm destroys P88-M illegal drugs

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) destroyed P88.1 million worth of illegal drugs seized in series of anti-drug operations, an official said Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Barmm director, said the illegal drugs were destroyed on Monday, September 22, in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte, utilizing its 5.5 Megawatt power plant for thermal decomposition.

Castro said destroyed were 12,874.78 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride locally known as shabu; 4,399.4 grams of marijuana and various dangerous drugs (expired medicines) surrendered by pharmacies and hospitals in Barmm.

“This is the historical and the largest volume of illegal drugs that has been destroyed in Barmm,” Castro said in a statement.

He said that before the burning, screening tests were conducted on the seized evidence and post-burning ashes to ensure authenticity and confirm total decomposition.

He said that PDEA-Barmm’s laboratory personnel facilitated the procedure, with the support of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Forensic personnel.

Castro said the destruction of more than P88.1 million worth of illegal drugs sends a strong message to all drug syndicates and personalities—“we will never allow these substances to destroy the future of our youth and communities in Barmm.”

The destruction of the illegal drugs was witnessed by top officials of Barmm, judiciary, police and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency. (SunStar Zamboanga)