PDEA-Barmm dismantles drug den, arrest 3 in Maguindanao Norte

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested two suspects as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in the Bangsamoro province of Maguindanao del Norte, an official said Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of the PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the arrested suspects as Yanyan or Poupoy, 23, the drug den maintainer; Shiela, 35; and Angelito, 28 -- all residents of Salimbao village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

The suspects were arrested in a buy-bust in Salimbao village, Sultan Kudarat, in Monday, October 13.

Confiscated were five grams of shabu packed in 15 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P34,000, two mobile phones, various drug paraphernalia, and buy-bust money.

Castro said the suspects will be charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The buy-bust operation was launched with the support of the Maguindanao del Sur provincial office and in joint coordination with the Sultan Kudarat Municipal Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)