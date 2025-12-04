Zamboanga

PDEA-Barmm dismantles drug den in Cotabato City

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest four individuals and seize some P149,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantle a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Rosario Heights village, Cotabato City, on Wednesday, December 3.
ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest four individuals and seize some P149,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantle a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Rosario Heights village, Cotabato City, on Wednesday, December 3. (SunStar Zamboanga)
Published on

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals and seized some P149,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Cotabato City on Wednesday, December 3.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) on Thursday, December 4, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Bads, 45, the drug den maintainer; Joseph, 22; Junjun, 27; and Budoy, 31.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, December 3, along Malagapas Road in Rosario Heights 10 village, Cotabato City.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some 22 grams of suspected shabu packed in 19 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P149,600.

Also confiscated from the dismantled drug den were various drug paraphernalia, two mobile phones, one identification card, and marked money used during the buy-bust operation.

The suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA operatives launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-6 and different police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph