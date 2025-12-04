PDEA-Barmm dismantles drug den in Cotabato City

LAWMEN have arrested four individuals and seized some P149,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Cotabato City on Wednesday, December 3.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) on Thursday, December 4, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Bads, 45, the drug den maintainer; Joseph, 22; Junjun, 27; and Budoy, 31.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, December 3, along Malagapas Road in Rosario Heights 10 village, Cotabato City.

Seized during the anti-drug operation were some 22 grams of suspected shabu packed in 19 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P149,600.

Also confiscated from the dismantled drug den were various drug paraphernalia, two mobile phones, one identification card, and marked money used during the buy-bust operation.

The suspects are now under the custody of the PDEA-Barmm Jail Facility while awaiting inquest proceedings for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA operatives launched the anti-drug operation with the support of the Marine Battalion Landing Team-6 and different police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)