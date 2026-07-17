PDEA-Barmm dismantles drug den in North Cotabato

AUTHORITIES arrested six individuals as they successfully dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in the province of North Cotabato, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, July 17, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Hasna, 30, the drug den maintainer; Yasser, 41; Asser, 20; Christian, 25; Abdul, 36; and, Emmanuel, 19.

The PDEA-Barmm the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of the drug den on Thursday, July 16, in Poblacion 3 village, Midsayap, North Cotabato.

Confiscated during the operation were approximately 16 grams of suspected shabu worth P102,000.

Also recovered from the suspects were three identification cards, various drug paraphernalia, buy-bust money, four mobile phones, one improvised caliber .45 pistol, with two ammunition.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspect will be charged for violation of Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), 6 (Maintenance of a Drug Den), 7 (Employees and Visitors of a Drug Den), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 12 (Possession of Drug Paraphernalia) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, as well as of the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

The buy-bust operation was carried out in coordination with PDEA Regional Office-12 and police intelligence unit in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)