PDEA-Barmm seizes P6.8-M shabu, arrests HVT drug personality

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value target (HVT) drug personality and seized some P6.8 million of illegal drugs in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, April 23, 2026.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) identified the arrested HVT suspect as alias Abdul, 57.

The PDEA-Barmm said Abdul was arrested in a buy-bust operation Wednesday, April 22, in Banga village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Seized during the buy-bust operation was a kilogram of suspected shabu concealed in gold Chinese tea bag packaging, with an estimated standard drug price of P6.8 million, a mobile phone, a sling bag, a driver’s license of the suspect, and the marked buy-bust money.

The buy-bust operation was launched following series of surveillance on the illegal drug trade of the suspect.

The PDEA-Barmm said Abdul was reportedly engaged in the distribution of illegal drugs in nearby towns across Lanao del Sur.

The suspect was detained and charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

The PDEA-Barmm reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to intensify anti-drug operations and called on the public to remain vigilant and actively support efforts to eliminate illegal drugs in the region.

The buy-bust operation was led by PDEA Lanao del Sur Provincial Office, with strong support from police and military forces in Marawi City. (SunStar Zamboanga)