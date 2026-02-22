PDEA busts drug dens, arrests 5 in Zamboanga

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) arrested five high-value individuals (HVIs) and rescued three minors during the dismantling of two drug dens in the Zamboanga Peninsula, an official said Sunday, Feb. 22.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Bryan Babang said the arrested suspects are aliases Miguel, Armando, Junmar, Joel, and Johnrey.

Babang said Miguel and Armando were arrested in a buy-bust operation Friday, Feb. 20, in Purok Rubia, San Francisco, Pagadian City. He said the operation resulted in the dismantling of a drug den and the rescue of three minors. The minors were sent to the Pagadian City Social Welfare and Development Office to determine mental discernment.

PDEA agents said they seized eight grams of suspected shabu worth P54,400, buy-bust money, and drug paraphernalia. The suspects face charges for violation of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Babang said Junmar, Joel, and Johnrey were arrested in a search warrant operation Thursday, Feb. 19, in Purok Kamonggay, Galas, Dipolog City. He said the operation led to the dismantling of a second drug den.

Babang said agents seized 14 grams of suspected shabu worth P95,200, a mobile phone, and drug paraphernalia. He said the suspects will face charges for violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12 of RA 9165.

Babang said PDEA agents conducted the two operations with support from the Pagadian and Dipolog municipal police. (SunStar Zamboanga)