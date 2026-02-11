PDEA busts Sibugay drug den; Akbar gets Balangay Seal of Excellence

LAWMEN have arrested four high-value targets (HVTs) and seized around P170,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Bryan Babang, III, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the four arrested HVTs as alias Joel, alias Edgar, alias Ramel, and alias Billy Joe.

Babang said the suspects were arrested in a search warrant operation on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, in Purok Jupiter, Bangkerohan village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Seized from the dismantled drug den were around 25 grams of shabu packed in 19 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P170,000 and illegal drug paraphernalia.

Babang said the arrested suspects will be charged with violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said the anti-drug operation was launched by the PDEA-Zamboanga Sibugay office, with the support of the police and military operatives.

Meanwhile, the PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has awarded the Balangay Seal of Excellence to the municipality of Akbar, Basilan province.

PDEA-Barmm Director Edgar Jubay said the recognition acknowledged Akbar's outstanding implementation and sustainability of the Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP).

Akbar is the first municipality to receive PDEA's prestigious awards in the entire province of Basilan.

Jubay said Akbar was officially declared drug-cleared on September 27, 2024.

Since then, Akbar has actively implemented sustainability programs, ensured the rehabilitation and reintegration of drug surrenderers, and intensified advocacy campaigns within their communities.

The municipal officials of Akbar headed by Mayor Alih Sali proudly received the Balangay Seal of Excellence on Monday, February 9.

Sali, a former police officer, has vowed to fully support and continue the programs and activities necessary to maintain the drug-free status of the municipality. (SunStar Zamboanga)