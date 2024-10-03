PDEA conducts drug den investigation workshop

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Zamboanga Sibugay facilitated the conduct of a drug den investigation workshop on Monday, September 30, 2024 in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, in collaboration with the legal and prosecution unit of the PDEA regional office.

PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Maharani Gadoni-Tosoc said the workshop aimed to enhance the knowledge and skills of local law enforcers in effectively identifying and investigating drug dens within the province.

The participants included officers from the different municipal police stations in Zamboanga Sibugay, and PDEA agents from the city and provincial offices who were trained in the latest techniques and strategies for dismantling drug dens.

Gadoni-Tosoc said the workshop covered various aspects of drug den operations, including evidence gathering, prosecution procedures, and ensuring adherence to legal standards.

She said the activity underscores the commitment of PDEA and the provincial government to intensify the fight against illegal drugs and ensure a safer community in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Gadoni-Tosoc thanked all the participants for their commitment and dedication to get rid of illegal drugs in the province by participating in continuing education for law enforcers.

The conduct of the seminar was funded by the provincial government. (SunStar Zamboanga)