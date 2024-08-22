PDEA, cops arrest 1 HVT, seize P3.4-M 'shabu'

THE authorities arrested a high-value target (HVT) drug suspect anew and seized some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, August 22, 2024.

The PDEA-BARMM identified the arrested HVT suspect as Amenola Sabdullah, 40, a resident of Barangay Tubok, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-BARMM said Sabdullah was arrested in a buy-bust operation on Wednesday, August 21, in Barangay Bacayawan, Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

The PDEA-BARMM said seized from the possession of Sabdullah 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3.4 million, buy-bust money, and two identification cards.

Sabdullah was detained at the PDEA-BARMM jail facility in preparation for the filing of case against him for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sabdullah was arrested a day after PDEA-BARMM and the police have arrested two HVTs and confiscated some P6.8 million suspected shabu in Cotabato City.

The PDEA-BARMM named the two arrested HVT suspects as Ebrahim Esmael, 43; and, Dali Abdulkarim, 49.

They were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, August 20, in Barangay Rosary Heights 9, Cotabato City. (SunStar Zamboanga)