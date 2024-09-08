PDEA, cops dismantle drug den, arrest 3

AUTHORITIES have arrested three suspects as they dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in the province of Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the arrested suspects as Albert Askalani, the drug den maintainer; Nurainie Ilahan; and Benhar Rajid.

Castro said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den on Wednesday, September 4, in Sanga-Sanga village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi province.

“The closure of the drug den significantly help disrupt the distribution of illegal drugs in the area and saved many lives,” Castro said in a statement.

He said seized from the drug den were some 10 grams of suspected shabu packed in seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P68,000, buy-bust money, assorted illegal drug paraphernalia, a cellular phone, and identification cards.

He said the three arrested suspects were detained at the Bongao Municipal Police Station in preparation for the filing of a case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of the drug den was launched by the PDEA with the support of the police and National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)