PDEA, cops dismantle drug den, arrest 3 HVTs in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN arrested three high-value targets (HVTs) as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, an official said Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Ryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Erold, 45, a therapist; Joselito, 34, unemployed; and Joey, 36, a painter.

Babang said the suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a search warrant around 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, September 3, at Resettlement Phase 1, Calle Sagrado, Lunzuran village, Zamboanga City.

Recovered from the dismantled drug den were 17 grams of shabu packed in 11 heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P115,600, a mobile phone, marked money, an identification card and several drug paraphernalia.

The search warrant operation was launched with the support of the police following series of surveillance on the drug den.

Babang said the arrested suspects, who were detained, will be charged with violation of Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12, of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (SunStar Zamboanga)