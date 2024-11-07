PDEA destroys over P55-M 'illegal drugs' in BARMM

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-BARMM) along with partner agencies from law enforcement have destroyed some P55.6 million worth of illegal drugs through incineration, a PDEA official said Thursday, November 7, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-BARMM director, said the illegal drugs were incineration on Wednesday, November 6, at a facility in Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Castro said the destruction of the suspected illegal drugs is a monumental effort of his office to safeguard the citizens' well-being from the harmful effects of dangerous drugs.

“This is the second destruction I have overseen during my stint at PDEA-BARMM. The first took place in Sulu on April 24, 2024, where over P65 million worth of illegal drugs were destroyed,” Castro said in a statement.

He said they are saving countless lives from the dangers of illegal substances with the sizeable quantity of illicit drugs they destroyed on Wednesday, November 6.

He said the volume of dangerous drugs destroyed on Wednesday, November 6, marked one of the largest ever disposed of, reflecting an unwavering commitment and determination of BARMM government and instrumentalities to protecting lives and fostering a brighter future for the people in the autonomous region.

Since 2014, PDEA-BARMM has conducted 13 destruction activities, destroying a total of 58,537.8144 grams of dangerous drugs, including marijuana and expired medicines worth P410,819,441.914 million.

Castro said the destruction of illegal drugs is aligned with the guidelines set in the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Dangerous Drugs Board Regulation November 1, series of 2002.

He said the incineration of the confiscated illegal drugs was witnessed by officials and representatives from the judiciary, local government, and civil society organizations.

Meanwhile, authorities have arrested three drug suspects and seized some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Police Brigadier General Romeo Macapaz, Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region (PRO-BAR) director, identified only one of the three arrested suspects as alias Labto.

Macapaz said Labto and two of his cohorts were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, in Moriatao Loksadato, Marawi City.

Macapaz said seized from the three arrested suspects were 50 grams of suspected shabu worth P340,000, and buy-bust money.

He said the arrested suspects and the confiscated pieces of evidence were placed under the custody of the Marawi City Police Station in preparation for the filing of the case against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)