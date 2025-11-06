PDEA destroys P1.1-B illegal drugs in Zamboanga City

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has destroyed around P1.1 billion worth of dangerous drugs on Thursday, November 6, 2025, in Zamboanga City, marking the largest drug destruction in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

The destruction of the dangerous drugs was led by Dangerous Drugs Board Chairperson Secretary Oscar Valenzuela, together with PDEA Director-General Undersecretary Isagani Nerez, who led the destruction of the illegal drugs. They were joined by officials from the PDEA National Office.

Bryan Babang, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the dangerous drugs that were destroyed include 164,006.78 grams of shabu, 6,624.53 grams of dried marijuana leaves, and 4.05 grams of ephedrine, a party drug.

Babang said the bulk of the destroyed dangerous drugs include 67 kilograms of shabu seized by the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula and 89 kilograms of shabu seized by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) in Zamboanga City.

The 67 kilograms of shabu worth P455.6 million was seized by policemen following a chase in the evening of August 19 in Bunguiao village, Zamboanga City. An alleged big-time drug dealer was arrested.

The 89 kilograms of shabu was seized by PDEG operatives in the morning of August 31 in Rio Hondo village Zamboanga City that also resulted to the arrest of three high-value individuals.

Babang said the illegal drugs were incinerated through thermal destruction in strict adherence to environmental and safety standards at the canning factory of Zamboanga City E & L Corporation, in Talisayan village, Zamboanga City.

The destruction was conducted in compliance with the court orders issued by the Regional Trial Courts of Pagadian City, Molave, and San Miguel, all of Zamboanga del Sur, Iligan City, Isabela City of Basilan, and Zamboanga City, and in coordination with the Regional Forensic Unit-9 and the Forensic Units of Zamboanga City and Zamboanga del Sur, as well as other concerned government agencies and stakeholders.

Nerez emphasized that PDEA, in close coordination with other law enforcement agencies, continues to conduct intelligence-driven anti-drug operations nationwide.

He commended the personnel of PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula in surpassing performance targets and exceeding expectations and in the successful conduct of the destruction of dangerous drugs.

The destruction Thursday surpassed the destruction of P331 million dangerous drugs held on February 12, 2025 in at the Libertad Power and Energy Corporation (LPEC) in Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur.

Officials from the local government, Department of Justice, police, military, Philippine Coast Guard, and judges witnessed the destruction of the illegal drugs.

With this record-breaking destruction activity, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening its anti-drug efforts and assures the public of its unwavering dedication to creating a safer, drug-free Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)