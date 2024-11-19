PDEA dismantles drug den, arrest 7 suspects

AUTHORITIES have arrested seven persons and seized P102,000 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Sur, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the arrested suspects as Masigay Tumbaji Daut, 52, female, the drug den maintainer; Disinon Moda Mabagur, 45; Aliton Tumbaji Baut, 21; Era Daut Orab; Montasir Tumbaji Daut; Maulana Mago Abad; and Dioselito Ayson Capucao.

Castro said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the dismantling of the drug den in Purok 2, Barangay Panang, Wao, Lanao del Sur on Monday, November 18.

Seized from the dismantled drug den were 15 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in 15 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P102,000, a transparent plastic sachet containing dried mariuana leaves, three pots of marijuana plant, buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were detained at the PDEA detention facility in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Castro said the buy-bust operation was launched by PDEA agents with the support of the Wao Municipal Police Station and 55th Infantry Battalion. (SunStar Zamboanga)