PDEA dismantles drug den, arrests 3 suspects

AUTHORITIES have arrested three suspects as they dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Monday, November 27, 2023.

The PDEA-Barmm identified the arrested suspects as Jame Cyrill Curayay, 21, the alleged drug den maintainer; Michael John Dahili, 31; and Datu Wahid Panabal.

The PDEA-Barmm said the suspects were arrested in an anti-drug operation that resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Purok Masagano, Rosary Heights 10 village, Cotabato City on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Recovered at the dismantled drug den were some five grams of suspected shabu with P34,000, illegal drug paraphernalia, and marked money, the PDEA-Barmm said.

The suspects were detained at the PDEA-Barmm facility in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The drug den in Cotabato City was the second the PDEA-BARMM dismantled in the autonomous region within a period of 13 days.

The first was dismantled in Latih village, Patikul, Sulu on November 15, resulting in the arrest of four drug suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)