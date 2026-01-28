PDEA dismantles drug den in Maguindanao del Norte

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested four people and seized some P115,600 worth of illegal drugs as they dismantled a drug den in the Bangsmoro province of Maguindanao del Norte.

The PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm), said the arrested suspects consist of three adult males and a female.

They were identified through their aliases as the following: Nhor, 28, the alleged drug den maintainer; Ali, 30; Tata, 44; and, Datdat, 44, a female.

The PDEA-Barmm said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den in Sarmiento village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Tuesday, January 27.

Seized during the buy-bust operation were some 17 grams of suspected shabu packed in 21 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P115,600, buy-bust money, assorted drug paraphernalia, one mobile phone, and an identification card.

The suspects are temporarily in custody at the PDEA-Barmm jail facility pending the filing of charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was launched by PDEA-Barmm operatives with the support of policemen from different units. (SunStar Zamboanga)