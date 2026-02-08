PDEA dismantles drug den in Zamboanga City

ANTI-drug operatives arrested three high-value individuals (HVIs) as they dismantled a drug den in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, an official said Sunday, February 8, 2026.

Bryan Babang III, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the three arrested HVIs by their aliases as Robert, Cryssam, and Arjay.

Babang said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation on Friday, February 6, which resulted in the dismantling of a drug den in Tugbungan village, Zamboanga City.

He said recovered from the drug den were about seven grams of suspected shabu packed in eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P47,600, buy-bust money, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

He said the arrested suspects will be charged with violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 13, and 14 of Republic Act No. 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Babang commended the operatives for their relentless efforts in the campaign against illegal drugs. The anti-drug operation was launched by the Regional Special Enforcement Team-1 with the support of Zamboanga City Police Station 6. (SunStar Zamboanga)