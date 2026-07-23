PDEA dismantles drug den in Zamboanga City

FIVE individuals were arrested as authorities have dismantled a drug den in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforce Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Kate, 27; Paul, 29; Dogdog, 27; Jaymar, 27; and, Abdul Asis.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said the suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, in Purok 2, Mampang village, Zamboanga City.

“The operatives seize approximately seven grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard value of P47,600,” the PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said in its report.

Also confiscated were the buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, and various materials used for the packaging and consumption of illegal drugs.

The arrested suspects will face charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula said it remains steadfast in its commitment to intensify anti-illegal drug operations.

The PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula urged the public to continue supporting law enforcement efforts by reporting illegal drug activities in their respective communities.

The PDEA launched the anti-drug operation with the support of different police units in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)