PDEA holds BDCP training in Zamboanga del Norte

A TOTAL of 123 trainees, composing of first and second batches, have undergone two-day Training of Trainers on Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP) implementation in Zamboanga del Norte, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Tuesday, October 15, 2024.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the trainees composed of police community relations officer, municipal local government office chiefs, health officers and anti-drug abuse council focal persons, who serve as force multipliers in implementing BDCP in Zamboanga del Norte.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the two-day training, which was held last week, was aimed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively implement the BDCP.

“Their role is crucial in ensuring the success of drug-clearing operations at the barangay level, reinforcing the government’s anti-drug initiatives,” Gadaoni-Tosoc said in a statement.

She said discussed during the training the various concepts and processes of BDCP, including the requirements for barangay drug clearing, and strategies for sustainable implementation by providing skills and knowledge on effective communication.

“This training is different from the training we had before. We incorporated topics that would make them effective communicators,” she added.

Meanwhile, Gadaoni-Tosoc expressed her gratitude to Zamboanga del Norte Governor Rosalina Jaloshos for sponsoring the activity and making the endeavour possible and successful.

She also expressed gratitude to the participants for heeding the call to become force multipliers of PDEA in the effective implementation of the BDCP.

The training was held at the Neo Global, Glorious Fantasyland, Dawo village, Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)