PDEA nabs 3 in Sibugay law enforcement operation

LAWMEN have arrested three drug suspects and rescued a minor during a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Saturday, October 11, 2025.

Bryan Babang, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspects through their aliases as Jerry, 28, a laborer; Michael, 26, a tricycle driver; and Dandil, 27, a laborer.

Babang said the rescued minor is a 16-year-old who was turned over to the proper institution for appropriate intervention.

He said the suspects were arrested in a law enforcement operation conducted by virtue of a search warrant around 9:15 a.m. Thursday, October 9, in Don Andres village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

Confiscated during the operation were about 10 grams of suspected shabu packed in five heat-sealed plastic sachets worth P68,000, along with several drug paraphernalia.

Babang said the arrested suspects will be charged with violating Sections 6, 7, 11, 12, and 13 of Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was conducted by agents of the PDEA Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Office, with support from the PDEA Regional Special Enforcement Team, Ipil Municipal Police Station, and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit. (SunStar Zamboanga)