PDEA nabs 4, dismantles drug den in Zamboanga City

GOVERNMENT operatives arrested four suspects as they dismantled a drug den in Zamboanga City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Friday, November 28, 2025.

The PDEA–Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects by their aliases as Ivy, 37; Faizal, 41; Dondon, 45; and Dennis, 18.

The suspects were arrested during a law enforcement operation through the service of a search warrant around 7:08 p.m. on Tuesday, November 25, in Camino Nuevo village, Zamboanga City.

Seized during the operation were about 11 grams of suspected shabu worth P74,800, marked money, drug paraphernalia, and other non-drug evidence.

The suspects are detained and charged for violations of Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA operatives conducted the operation with the support of the police. (SunStar Zamboanga)