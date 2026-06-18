PDEA nabs notorious drug pusher in Zamboanga City

A NOTORIOUS drug pusher was arrested while some P340,000 worth of illegal drugs was seized by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Zamboanga City, the PDEA said Thurday, June 18, 2026.

The PDEA-Zamboanga City Office identified the arrested suspect as alias Jain, 42, a resident of Zamboanga City.

The PDEA said Jain was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Calle Imbornal, Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

Seized during the buy-bust operation was 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet with a standard drug value of P340,000.

The PDEA-ZCO said also seized from the suspect were a digital weighing scale and buy-bust money.

The suspect will be charged for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA launched the anti-drug operation with the support of police units. (SunStar Zamboanga)