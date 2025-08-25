PDEA, police arrest HVT drug suspect, seize P13.6-M shabu in Lanao del Norte

LAWMEN arrested a high-value target (HVT) suspect and seized some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Lanao del Norte, an official said Monday, August 25, 2025.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested suspect as alias Salik, 28, a resident of Bangulo village, Marawi City, Lanao del Sur.

Babang said Salik was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, August 24, in Tubod village, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte.

A cohort of Salik, identified as alias Jan, managed to escape and is the subject of a manhunt.

Babang said seized from Salik were two kilos of suspected shabu worth P13.6 million, bundles of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 bill used as marked money, and two paper bags.

The operatives swooped down on the residence of Jan around 4 p.m. in Bagong Silang village, Iligan City, and seized some five grams of suspected shabu, but the suspect remains at large.

He said charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Salik and his cohort, Jan.

The anti-drug operation was carried out by operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula and PDEA-Northern Mindanao with the support of police units in Lanao del Norte. (SunStar Zamboanga)