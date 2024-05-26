PDEA, police dismantle drug den; arrest 4 suspects

FOUR suspects were arrested as authorities have dismantled a drug den in Cotabato City, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Sunday, May 26, 2024.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), identified the arrested suspects as Mohamar Mohammad, the drug den maintainer; Junry Riman; Armiya Roman; and, Regina Mamalinta.

Castro said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation that resulted to the dismantling of a drug den in Tamontaka Mother village, Cotabato City on Thursday, May 23.

Castro said seized from the drug den were 15 grams of suspected shabu worth 102,000, buy-bust money, various illegal drug paraphernalia, a cellular phone, and assorted identification cards.

He said the arrested suspects were detained at the detention facility of PDEA-Barmm in preparation for the filing of case against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He said they were arrested by PDEA agents with the support of the police forces in Cotabato City. (SunStar Zamboanga)