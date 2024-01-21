PDEA scores anew; arrests 2, seizes P3.4-M illegal drugs

OPERATIVES of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have arrested two suspected big-time drug pushers and seized P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in Zamboanga City, the PDEA reported Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The PDEA regional office identified the two arrested suspects as Mukni Hadari Sajiran, a resident of Lunggang, Panamao, Sulu; and Altany Sadidol Salihuddin, 21, a resident of Latih, Patikul, also in Sulu.

The PDEA said they were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 7:50 p.m. Friday, January 19, at Ruste Drive in San Jose Cawa-Cawa village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEA operatives seized from the two suspects around 500 grams of shabu with an estimated market value of P3.4 million, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 used as marked money, a cellular phone, and a wallet.

The two suspects were detained in preparation for the filing of charges against them for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Friday's confiscation of P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs was the third biggest drug haul by PDEA in the region this year.

The first biggest was the joint operation with the police where they arrested four suspects and seized P27.2 million worth of illegal drugs in Calarian village, Zamboanga City on January 10.

The second biggest drug haul was the arrest of one suspect and confiscation of P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in a joint operation with the police and military in Poblacion village, Imelda, Zamboanga Sibugay also on January 10.

On January 18, PDEA operatives, with the support of the police, have arrested a driver and seized some P476,000 worth of illegal drugs on Anonang village, Aurora, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)