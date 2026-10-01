PDEA scores anew, seizes P3.4-M shabu in Tawi-Tawi

AUTHORITIES have scored anew in the anti-drug campaign as they arrested an individual and confiscated some P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs in a law enforcement operation in Tawi-Tawi, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PDEA-Barmm) identified the arrested individual as alias Ben, 28.

The PDEA-Barmm said Ben was arrested in a buy-bust operation Wednesday, September 30, in Tubig Tanah village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

The PDEA-Barmm said Ben was arrested after the completion of illegal drug transaction with an undercover agent.

Seized during the buy-bust operation were some 500 grams of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P3.4 million, buy-bust money, identification card, and a tricycle.

Ben was placed under the custody of Bongao Municipal Police Station and charged for violation of Section 5, Article II of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him.

The PDEA Tawi-Tawi Provincial Office launched the anti-drug operation in coordination with the 4th Marine Rifle Battalion, Philippine Coast Guard and police forces consisting of land-based and maritime units.

The confiscation of the P3.4 million worth of illegal drugs Wednesday, September 30, came a day after authorities have arrested one person and seized some three kilograms of suspected shabu worth P20.4 million in Tawi-Tawi.

Arrested on Tuesday, September 29, in Pababag village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi was alias Bradel. His cohorts managed to escape.

Bradel was arrested after he and his cohorts traded shots with lawmen during a buy-bust operation launched by a joint team of PDEA agents, and personnel of the 4th Marine Rifle Battalion and Bongao Municipal Police Station. (SunStar Zamboanga)