PDEA seizes P13.6-M 'shabu' in Tawi-Tawi

AUTHORITIES arrested and adult and rescued a minor, and seized some P13.6 million worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in the province of Tawi-Tawi.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Tawi-Tawi Provincial Office identified the arrested adult suspect as alias Utoh.

Rescued was a 13-year-old boy.

The PDEA said Utoh was arrested in an anti-drug operation Sunday, May 31, in the vicinity of the public marker in Poblacion village, Bongao, the capital town of Tawi-Tawi.

Seized from the possession of Utoh was a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million

The PDEA-Tawi-Tawi Provincial Office said the 13-year-old boy was rescued in an anti-drug operation Monday, June 1, in Simandagit village, Bongao.

The PDEA said seized from the possession of the boy was also a kilogram of suspected shabu worth P6.8 million.

During the operation, a 13-year-old minor was also rescued and placed under the appropriate care and protection of concerned authorities.

The anti-drug operation was launched by PDEA-Tawi-Tawi Provincial Office with the support of partner law enforcement agencies, Municipal Government of Bongao, and Provincial Government of Tawi-Tawi. (SunStar Zamboanga)