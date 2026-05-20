PDEG arrests HVI, seizes P1.7-M shabu in Zamboanga City

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value individual (HVI) suspect and seized around P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

The Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), through Special Operations Unit-9, identified the arrested HVI suspect as alias James Renan, 32, a resident of Cabato Road, Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The PDEG said James Renan was arrested in a buy-bust at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, in Lemon Drive, Baliwasan village, Zamboanga City.

The suspect was immediately arrested after he transacted illegal drugs to an undercover policeman.

Confiscated from the suspect were 250 grams of shabu packed in five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P1.7 million.

Also seized from the suspect were non-drug evidence that include a mobile phone, a motorcycle, a bundle of boodle money topped with one genuine P1,000 marked bill, and two plastic bags.

The PDEG said the anti-drug operation was launched following series of surveillance on the illegal drug trade of the suspect.

The arrested suspect was turned over to the Zamboanga City Police Station 11 for his temporary detention while appropriate charge is being prepared against him. (SunStar Zamboanga)