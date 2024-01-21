Peace and order council retrains members of BIN

THE City Peace and Order Council (CPOC) is conducting retraining for members of the Barangay Intelligence Network (BIN) or village watchmen from Zamboanga City’s 98 villages in line with the City Government's commitment to security and safety of the residents.

This, as the CPOC chaired by Mayor John Dalipe has scheduled a series of training activities for members of the BIN.

Dalipe said the need to further enhance the skills and make BIN members more effective and efficient as security force multipliers in their respective communities was discussed during the Council's first quarter meeting on Tuesday, January 16.

The retraining of BIN members will cover lectures about basic intelligence, patrol operations, traffic management and disaster relief and rescue operations among other things.

Jun Cillo of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG)-City Office, who serves as CPOC secretariat, said the training will be done in five batches and will start on Monday, January 22, until mid-February.

Cillo said each village will send five BIN member-participants, who will in turn re-echo their learnings to fellow BINs in their respective communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)