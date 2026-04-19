Peace campaign in Sulu continue to progress

THE Rido-Free, Gun-Free, and Peace-Centered Communities (RFGFPCC) campaign continue to progress as more loose firearms were voluntarily surrendered by civilians in the second district of Sulu, the military said Sunday, April 19.

The strong collaboration among government troops, police, and local stakeholders in Sulu’s second district resulted to the surrender of seven assorted firearms in the towns of Panamao and Pata from Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21st Infantry Battalion (21IB), said troops of Charlie Company conducted a series of coordinated operations that led to the turnover of five firearms in Panamao.

Two of the five firearms were surrendered Friday, April 17, in Upper Patibulan village facilitated by barangay officials with the support of the Panamao Municipal Police Station. The firearms consist of one M79 Grenade Launcher and a caliber .357 Magnum revolver along with two ammunition.

On the same day, separate surrender activities were reported in the villages of Su-uh and Seit Lake, resulting in the turnover of one caliber .357 Magnum revolver and one M1 Garand rifle, respectively.

On Saturday, April 18, one low-powered firearm and one M203 Grenade Launcher were surrendered in Asin village, Panamao through the efforts of local officials and security forces, further demonstrating the growing participation of communities in the campaign.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Roy Dalumpines, commander of the 104IB reported the surrender of two firearms from April 17 to 18 in the town of Pata.

Dalumpines said the surrendered firearms included one caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle turned over in Sitio Lukbo, Saimbangon village, and one caliber .45 pistol in Niog-Niog village.

The surrender of firearms activities were conducted by troops of the 104IB’s Charlie Company together with the 2nd Civil-Military Operations Company personnel and the Pata Municipal Police Station, facilitated by barangay officials.

Since January 1, this year, troops of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde) have recovered a total of 127 assorted high-and low-powered firearms.

Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, said the continued surrender of firearms reflects the strengthening partnership between security forces and the communities.

“These developments show that our communities are choosing peace. Through strong collaboration among the Philippine Army, the Philippine National Police, local government units, and community leaders, we are making steady progress toward a more secure and peaceful Sulu,” Delos Santos said in a statement.

He reiterated the commitment of the brigade to sustain the RFGFPCC campaign and further strengthen partnerships with stakeholders to promote lasting peace and security in the province of Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)