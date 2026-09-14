Peace partners reaffirm commitment to Sulu peace gains

MILITARY, local government and community leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to preserving Sulu’s hard-earned peace gains through sustained dialogue and cooperation.

The peace partners met on Friday. September 12, in Barangay Tubig Puti, Luuk, to discuss community peace and security concerns and strengthen coordination among stakeholders.

The dialogue brought together Colonel Alex Gagula, deputy brigade commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade, representing Brigadier General Alaric Avelino Delos Santos; Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Borras, commander of the 21st Infantry Battalion; Indanan Mayor Albakil Jikiri; Member of Parliament Hamid Malik; and leaders of the Moro National Liberation Front and local communities.

Borras said the participants stressed the importance of maintaining open communication and resolving concerns through peaceful dialogue to prevent misunderstandings and protect stability in Sulu.

Borras said regular engagement helps build trust and allows peace stakeholders to address community concerns collectively.

“Regular dialogue allows us to strengthen trust, understand concerns at the community level, and work together toward peaceful solutions,” Borras said.

Delos Santos, in a statement conveyed by Gagula, said sustaining peace requires the continuing participation of all sectors.

“Peace is sustained when we continue talking, listening, and working together as partners,” Delos Santos said, stressing that Sulu’s peace gains are a shared responsibility.

The engagement forms part of the Ganarul Brigade’s continuing peace efforts with local governments, community leaders and other stakeholders to promote peace, stability and development across Sulu. (SunStar Zamboanga)