Penro-Zamboanga del Norte gets 1,000 Narra seedlings

THE Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro)-Zamboanga del Norte has received from Palawan Pawnshop-Dipolog City Branch 1,000 Narra seedlings, the distribution of which is part of its 37th anniversary celebration activities.

Oriel Ensendencia, Palawan Pawnshop-Dipolog City Branch cashier, led the turnover of the planting materials at the Penro-Zamboanga del Norte compound on Tuesday, November 14.

Penro-Zamboanga del Norte Chief Cidur Julsadjiri together with two other Penro officials received the seedlings from Ensendencia.

Ensendencia said the seedlings came from Bukidnon and the turnover ceremony creates an opportunity for them to contribute to sustainability and environmental conservation.

Juldsadjiri lauded the initiative of Palawan Pawnshop to the greening program of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and for symbolizing environmental stewardship and community collaboration.

For continuous greening efforts and in line with fostering a healthier environment, Penro-Zamboanga del Norte offers free seedlings to the public.

Julsadjiri encouraged the public to visit his office to avail of the government service initiative and become a part of the endeavors of DENR for the preservation of the local ecosystem. (SunStar Zamboanga)