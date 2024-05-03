Penro-Zamboanga del Sur retrieves Philippine long-tailed macaque

A RESCUED Philippine long-tailed macaque has been placed under the care of the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center in Baclay village, Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said Friday, May 3, 2024.

The DENR regional office said the long-tailed macaque will be sent back to its natural habitat once assessed if it is fit and healthy enough to be released.

The DENR said the rescued wildlife weighed around 980 grams and measured up to 49.5 inches from head to tail.

The long-tailed macaque was handed over last week by the Zamboanga del Sur (ZDS) Maritime Police Station to the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (Penro)-ZDS rescue and retrieval team.

Police Master Sergeant Matarul Hajal of the Maritime Police Station told the retrieval team personnel that the rescued monkey was turned over to them by a certain Ruben from Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)