Peso orients 2,500 Spea first batch beneficiaries

THE City Government of Zamboanga has allocated P19 million for this year’s implementation of Summer Program for Employment of Students (Spes), a joint undertaking with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Marinyd Tingcang, Public Employment Service Office (Peso) manager, made known of the city government’s allocation for this year Spes as first of batch of beneficiaries of the program have undergone orientation Tuesday, April 14, at the Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Tetuan village, Zamboanga City.

The first batch of beneficiaries of SPES comprise of 2,500 students. The orientation was organized by Peso.

Tingcang said the students are now ready to enter the local workforce following the orientation that serves as the final step before they are deployed to various government offices for a 20-day employment period.

The session during the orientation covered essential workplace topics, including occupational safety and health standards, as well as the specific roles, duties, and responsibilities expected of the beneficiaries.



“Embrace this opportunity, show up on time, give your best in every task, and learn as much as you can,” Mayor Khymer Olaso said in his message readby City Administrator Percival Ramos during the orientation.

“Always remember no work is small when it is done with integrity and purpose,” Olaso added.

Tingcang said that under the program, each beneficiary will receive a daily wage of P639.14, amounting to a total of P12,782.80 for the duration of their service.

The City Government will shoulder 60 percent of the salary of the program beneficiaries while DOLE will pay the reaming 40 percent of the salary.

Spes is DOLE’s bridging program that provides temporary employment to deserving students and out-of-school youth to help them pursue their education through income-earning opportunities. (SunStar Zamboanga)