PH-based ISIS financial conduit arrested in Sulu

AUTHORITIES have arrested, through negotiation, a Philippine-based financial conduit of Islamic State for Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Al-Qaeda in the province of Sulu, official sources said Thursday, February 15, 2024.

The sources said the arrested financial conduit of ISIS and Al-Qaeda was identified as Myrna Mabanza, 32, a former teacher.

She was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, February 15, in Barangay Pasil, Indanan, Sulu.

Details of the arrested suspect were not yet made available as of Thursday afternoon, as higher authorities have yet to be briefed on her arrest. (SunStar Zamboanga)